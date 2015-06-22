Video: How to Make No-Cook Tomato Sauce

Ultra-ripe tomatoes are so sweet and flavorful, it should be a crime to cook them in the summer. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use them to make an incredible sauce. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen sauce sleuth Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to make a ridiculously delicious tomato sauce—no cooking required. All you need is a box grater and the ripest tomatoes you can find.

F&W Editors
June 22, 2015

