Video: How to Make Insanely Easy Granita

Those of us who grew up yearning for a Snoopy Sno Cone Maker, or fantasizing about the famous "shave ices" sold on the north shore of O'ahu, reserve a special place in our hearts for homemade granita. A subtler version of the sugary slushies we coveted as kids, granitas perk up everything from seafood to summery cocktails and fruit salads, plus creamy desserts like yogurt and ice cream.

And they're crazy-easy to make. Pour some of your favorite wine, beer, citrusy soda, or juice on to a flat-bottomed tupperware or plastic tray, then freeze overnight. When you're ready to use it, simply scrape up the flavored ice until it forms small shavings.

We love granita atop freshly-shucked oysters, and often add a little seasoning—salt, pepper, lemon juice—to complement the briny flavors of raw bivalves. Pair them with your favorite champagne on a sunny afternoon for a ridiculously easy snack that feels all sorts of fancy.

What You'll Need: Wine, beer, juice, or soda, seasoning: we use salt, pepper, and vinegar or lemon juice, a flat-bottomed tray or tupperware container, your freezer

