Video: How to Make Incredible Japanese Mayonnaise

Japanese mayonnaise (and Kewpie brand in particular) is beloved worldwide for its delightful spreadability, savory flavor, and sunny disposition. Why does it rise above the rest? Its silky-smooth consistency and rich yellow color come from egg yolks (most American mayos are made with whole eggs), and it takes on a deeply satisfying umami-ness thanks to a little MSG.

The most difficult thing about making our version at home is ordering the ingredients—and even that is freakin' easy, just click the shopping cart icons in the ingredient block below and wait patiently for your package to arrive. After that, it's a two-step, ten-minute process for a 500-gram reserve of delicious mayo that you can keep in your fridge for weeks. Drizzle it on burgers, dip your fries in it, or smash it into a warm potato salad—the best thing about having a stash of homemade mayonnaise on hand is you can use it in hundreds of innovative ways. And when it's Japanese mayo, you can count on it lending a deep, savory flavor to just about anything.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

Related: Delicious Condiments

Japanese Recipes

Excellent Burger Recipes