Video: How to Make Incredible Fluffy Waffles

The ballots are in. The votes have been counted. It's official: In the battle of the breakfast treats (Pancakes vs. Waffles), the waffle reigns supreme.

ChefSteps Team
June 25, 2015

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

And when it comes to making the best waffles imaginable, our amazing development chef Ben Johnson has some tricks up his sleeve. Yes, these tricks involve pastry flour, diastatic malt powder, and up to two hours of yeast blooming. You may be thinking: C'mon ChefSteps, you have to use diastatic malt powder to make waffles?! Well, yes, if you want those waffles to be crispy on the outside, yet tender and fluffy inside.

But beyond the diastatic malt powder, we've got simple, straightforward instructions for making dry mix (store it for later! give as a gift!), and an easy-peasy procedure for turning out perfect, tan-and-toasty stunners, any day of the week.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

