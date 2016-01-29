Video: How to Make Incredible Deep-Fried Glassy Nuts

There are candied nuts, and then there are Deep-Fried Glassy Nuts.

F&W Editors
January 29, 2016

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Subtly sweet, with an incredible glasslike coating, these killer nuts come thanks to a two-step technique that creates remarkably consistent snacks—no weird globs of sugar coating, no burnt bits, no overly chewy centers. Follow our simple tips, and you’ll wind up with a sexy, pro-level treat that will improve so many things you love already. Dig candied pecans? You’re about to take that affection to an entirely new level. Need a good wedding favor? Toss these in mini mason jars and place them atop each setting. Like a cocktail with a buddy after work? A handful of these will make that manhattan go down even smoother. Need something crunchy to top a salad, sundae, or waffle? Okay, you get the idea. Point is: These are the best dang nuts ever, and you gotta make them. You gotta make them right now.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up