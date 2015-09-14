Video: How to Make Healthy DIY Dippin’ Dots at Home

Dippin’ Dots may be the “Ice Cream of the Future,” but frozen yogurt dots are the healthy dessert of right now. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to make Gail Simmons’s supereasy recipe for creamy, frozen yogurt dots. Some fruit yogurt, a plastic baggie, wax paper and a freezer are all you need.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

