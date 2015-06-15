Video: How to Make Cinnamon Roll Waffles

The waffle iron is quickly becoming our favorite brunch tool. In a previous episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen breakfast boss Justin Chapple revealed how to make extra-crispy, extra-easy hash browns. In this week’s episode he unveils a new, sweeter way to use the essential kitchen gadget to make something amazing: cinnamon roll waffles. All it takes is store-bought cinnamon roll dough and a waffle iron.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: How to Make Sticky Buns

Delicious Homemade Breakfast Pastries

Best Store-Bought Brunch Products