Video: How to Make Amazingly Soft, Chewy, Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Gluten-free cookies with a texture as soft and chewy as their traditional counterparts—not possible, right? Wrong. While it’s true that they’re the white whale of the modern-day baking world, delicious gluten-free cookies (and cakes, and cinnamon rolls, and other floury treats) really do exist, and making them simply requires some careful thought on behalf of the baker. (And we've got some tips to get you started, right this way.)

With just the right formula, in fact, you can crank out all kinds of gluten-free treats that’ll amaze even the staunchest skeptics, and this cookie is no exception. This is a cookie that's chewy and yielding, with a slight tartness from cream cheese (used to stabilize the treat in the absence of gluten), and that lovely nutty quality only whole oat flour can provide. Give it a try next time you cook for someone gluten-free, or just because you want a new twist on a classic. We promise: It's just as delicious, and maybe even a little bit more interesting.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com