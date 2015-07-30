Video: How to Make Amazing Ribs at Home Without a Smoker

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

If you don't have a smoker at home, you can still make some amazing 'cue using our Apartment Rib Rub on a rack of baby-backs. This recipe takes less than five hours start-to-finish, and can be done entirely indoors.

The flavor closely resembles traditional pit-smoked ribs due in part to our carefully-crafted rub with charred onions and garlic, but even more importantly thanks to a liquid smoke–and-molasses glaze. Liquid smoke is made from real, high-quality woodsmoke that flows through an adsorption column, capturing the smoke in much the same way that food does inside a smoker. The adsorbed compounds collect in a wash of water, which is then purified to eliminate tars, resins, and carcinogens. But the condensate maintains natural smoke properties that contribute to flavor and color during the cooking process. In this recipe, liquid hickory smoke reacts with the surface of the meat to give it both the appearance and the aroma of smoked meat. A touch of molasses rounds out the flavor, and develops into a luscious, sweet-and-smoky bark when finished in the oven.

Low-and-slow sous vide cooking achieves a tender-but-firm texture without the time commitment or mess of outdoor smoking. Just set the water bath to 167 °F / 75 °C and let the ribs cook unattended for four hours. Then, after five minutes in the oven, you'll have juicy, tenderized meat with a chewy bark that measures up in texture and flavor to any traditionally smoked version.

Equipment: PolyScience immersion circulator, Basting brush

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

Related: Barbecued Ribs

Terrific Short Ribs

Awesome Grilling Equipment