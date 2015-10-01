Video: How to Make Aerated Green Apple Sorbet

The sorbet is sure to delight guests both visually and texturally, and the fog-breathing dragon effect is a fun surprise.

ChefSteps Team
October 01, 2015

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

This recipe calls for a vacuum chamber sealer and liquid nitrogen, things we know not everyone has in their kitchen. But even if this recipe isn't something you actually prepare, we hope you'll enjoy learning how we create our aerated green apple sorbet.

And if you do have the means to complete this recipe, it's quite a showstopper. The sorbet is sure to delight guests both visually and texturally, and the fog-breathing dragon effect is a fun surprise.

Equipment: Chamber vacuum sealer, Juicer, Whipping siphon, N2O cartridges, Wide mouth canning jars, Liquid nitrogen (or dry ice) (optional), Heavy-duty spice grinder, Blender

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

