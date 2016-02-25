Video: How Ivan Orkin Became a Ramen Guru

The road to ramen wasn't always easy for star chef Ivan Orkin.

F&W Editors
February 25, 2016

"The big challenge is convincing people to give you a chance," says ramen genius Ivan Orkin. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Orkin shares how he developed a passion for ramen and the obstacles he faced when opening his restaurants in Tokyo and New York City.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

