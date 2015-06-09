Video: How to Eat Like a Local Chef in Hong Kong

In the second installment of food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde’s “My Perfect Day” video series, chef May Chow of Hong Kong’s Little Bao shares her absolute favorite spots to eat in her city.

F&W Editors
June 09, 2015

In the second installment of food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde’s “My Perfect Day” video series, chef May Chow of Hong Kong’s Little Bao shares her absolute favorite spots to eat in her city. Watch the video to see where Chow goes for luscious rice noodle rolls, crispy-skinned roast goose, silky egg custard tarts and more.

Related: Hong Kong in 33 Photos
Delicious Chinese Recipes
How to Make Dumplings

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up