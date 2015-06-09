Video: How to Eat Like a Local Chef in Hong Kong

In the second installment of food-centric filmmaker Christian Remde’s “My Perfect Day” video series, chef May Chow of Hong Kong’s Little Bao shares her absolute favorite spots to eat in her city. Watch the video to see where Chow goes for luscious rice noodle rolls, crispy-skinned roast goose, silky egg custard tarts and more.

