Video: How to Cook a Bad-Ass Steak Like Tim Love

Chef Tim Love is good at a lot of things, but he’s great at two things: drinking tequila and cooking steak.

F&W Editors
October 02, 2015

Chef Tim Love is good at a lot of things, but he’s great at two things: drinking tequila and cooking steak. Watch this video from this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to learn how to choose, prep and cook your ideal steak. Plus, his brilliant tip for serving a perfectly done steak at a dinner party without scrambling to time everything just right.

