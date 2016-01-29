Video: How a Chef Born in Rural Australia Thinks About Flavor

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
"If I go to a fine-dinining restaurant, I want the level of flavor profile to blow my mind," says chef Shaun Hergatt of Juni in New York City. "But at the same time, if I'm going to sit there and eat a bag chips, I want that flavor to be perfect too." In this clip from Chefs Feed, Hergatt shares how growing up in rural Australia shaped his view on flavor profiles.