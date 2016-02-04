VIDEO: How a Charleston Chef Makes Winter Strawberry Salad

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

"Strawberries usually start in Charleston around mid-February due to the warm climate," says chef Daniel Heinze of McCrady's. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Heinze prepares his beautiful, sweet-tart salad made with strawberries, beets, sorrel and goat cheese.