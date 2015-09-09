Video: Get a Sneak Peek at L’Amico, Laurent Tourondel’s New NYC Spot

French chef Laurent Tourondel is entering the cutthroat business of pizza slinging in New York City. This Thursday, he opens L’Amico, an Italian-American restaurant anchored by dishes cooked in two California-made, copper-plated, wood-fired ovens. Of course, that means pizzas galore—and they do look amazing—like truffle-laced white mushroom and seasonal summer squash. But the ovens are also used for dishes like roast chicken, skirt steak and orate, a branzino-esque fish, which is served with Calbrian chili verde. Some of the only dishes not prepared in the ovens are the pastas, like fusilli with spicy sausage and a seafood-packed agnolotti with lemon-mascarpone. Desserts include not-so-traditionally flavored gelatos like fresh corn and black cherry Amaretto, as well as classic confections like warm chocolate torta.

Tourondel recently gave Food & Wine’s Periscope followers a sneak peek at a few of his signature dishes, as well as a tour of L’Amico’s open, airy dining room. Watch the video below to see it.

Related: America's Coolest Pizza Ovens

NYC Pizza Tour

Delicious Italian Pasta Recipes