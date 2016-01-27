Video: Gail Simmons Finds an Epic Meal in Palm Springs

Where to go the next time you're in Palm Springs.

F&W Editors
January 27, 2016

This season of Top Chef is roadtripping through California and F&W’s Gail Simmons is taking in as much of the state’s amazing food scene as she can. In Bravo’s web-exclusive show, Gail’s Culinary Adventure, she reveals some of her all-time favorite spots to eat and drink in the Golden State. Check out the first episode, below, in which she eats an amazing meal of duck fat-poached potatoes, wood fire-roasted fish and crispy goat cheese with chef Michael Beckman at Palm Springs’ Workshop Kitchen + Bar.

