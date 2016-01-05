Video: Fried Chicken That's Impossible to F*** Up

Fried chicken: everybody loves it. Making it, however, can be a stressful guessing game. We want you relaxed and happy when you’re cooking up a big batch of the crispy stuff, so here it is: a fried chicken recipe that’s almost impossible to f*** up.

What makes this technique foolproof? We slowly cook the chicken pieces sous vide, ensuring that they will emerge exactly as we want them. The meat is juicy, with great texture, and since the temperature of the water corresponds exactly with the desired core temperature of those legs and breasts, they’re never under- or overcooked. Then we simply coat the pieces with buttermilk, flour, and whatever spices we’re in the mood for and give them a quick fry in oil. Forget standing at the fryer for 15 minutes (or much longer if you’re working in batches), hot oil getting the stove (and your face) all greasy and gross. When it’s already cooked sous vide, you can just fry your chicken until it looks good—usually just a couple of minutes! So go buy a bird and some beer. You’re about to whip up a fried chicken feast.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com.