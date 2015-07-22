Video: Folksbier's Travis Kauffman Turns Grains and Hops into Liquid Sunshine

"I want my mouth and my patron's mouth to pop a wheelie when they drink the beer," says Travis Kauffman of Brooklyn's Folksbier. That might sound like a common goal among brewers vying for attention on crowded shelves, but Kauffman doesn't pursue it by flavoring his beer with coffee, cacao nibs, matcha or other trendy additives. He takes inspiration from the German Reinheitsgebot, a brewing code that prescribes a minimal set of ingredients: barley, water, hops and yeast. The idea is to make a balanced, incredibly delicious beer by paying super-careful attention to process and technique. Watch the clip to get a glimpse of Kaufman's methods, and then check out our complete series of artisan videos by filmmaker James Casey of Swallow.

