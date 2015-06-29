Video: The Easy Way to Cut Perfect Watermelon Cubes

Watermelon is a summertime staple, but it can be messy to cut. Fear not! F&W Test Kitchen melon magician Justin Chapple has a simple trick that will save your kitchen counter from a fruit juice fiasco.

F&W Editors
June 29, 2015

Watermelon is a summertime staple, but it can be messy to cut. Fear not! F&W Test Kitchen melon magician Justin Chapple has a simple trick that will save your kitchen counter from a fruit juice fiasco. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, Justin demonstrates how to slice a watermelon wedge in such a way that you can simply turn it over and dump out perfect cubes. It makes watermelon prep crazy easy and keeps the mess to a minimum.

