Video: The Easiest Way to Peel Tomatoes

Fresh-made tomato sauce is incredible. But most recipes call for peeled tomatoes, which can be a seriously messy and time intensive endeavor. F&W Test Kitchen peeling pro Justin Chapple to the rescue! In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals a quick trick for slipping tomatoes right out of their skins. All you need is an oven.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 27 Great Tomato Recipes

Top Tomato Pairings

Terrific Recipes for Sun-Dried Tomatoes