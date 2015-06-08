Video: The Easiest Way to Peel Tomatoes

Fresh-made tomato sauce is incredible. But most recipes call for peeled tomatoes, which can be a seriously messy and time intensive endeavor. F&W Test Kitchen peeling pro Justin Chapple to the rescue! In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals a quick trick for slipping tomatoes right out of their skins. All you need is an oven.

F&W Editors
June 08, 2015

Fresh-made tomato sauce is incredible. But most recipes call for peeled tomatoes, which can be a seriously messy and time intensive endeavor. F&W Test Kitchen peeling pro Justin Chapple to the rescue! In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, he reveals a quick trick for slipping tomatoes right out of their skins. All you need is an oven.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: 27 Great Tomato Recipes
Top Tomato Pairings
Terrific Recipes for Sun-Dried Tomatoes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up