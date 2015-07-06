Video: The Easiest Way to Line a Round Cake Pan with Parchment Paper

If you want a level cake that doesn't stick to the pan, then you need to line the pan with parchment paper.

July 06, 2015

If you want a level cake that doesn’t stick to the pan, then you need to line the pan with parchment paper. It’s an extra step that seriously simplifies things later on in the cake-making process. And now, thanks to F&W Test Kitchen cake king Justin Chapple, it’s easy to do. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, watch Justin demonstrate the easy way to line a cake pan perfectly ever time.

