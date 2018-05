Want to master the art of cooking an egg? Watch this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Momofuku master David Chang shows F&W’s Dana Cowin how to cook a myriad of egg dishes including chawanmushi and the end-all-be-all of omelets. He also shares some smart tricks like the right way to crack an egg.

