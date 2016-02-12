Video: The Curious Pear's Guide to London

Meet the London-based stars of F&W's Around the World Network: Issy Croker and Meg Abbott of The Curious Pear (@thecuriouspear on Instagram). We asked them to show us how Londoners do day-drinking and they led us to Poco, a tapas joint that makes a mean Beetroot Bloody Mary. "Londoners love nothing more than a Bloody Mary to take the edge off a hangover, and they are always looking for the latest concoction," they note. "We recently discovered Poco. As well as doing seasonal, inventive small plates, they also do one of the best Bloody Marys around. Head barman Ben Pryor muddles up beetroot juice with spices and citrus (plus a good glug of vodka) for a refreshing and light take on the original." Watch the clip and find out more about this brilliant duo, below.

Watch: Meet the Curious Pear

Describe what you do in a few sentences: We are Issy and Meg, a photographer-and-writer duo from London—otherwise known as The Curious Pear. We have been best friends for ten years and began producing articles on chefs and cooks last year. Since then we have interviewed people like Yotam Ottolenghi and Magnus Nilsson and created food guides on Sweden, New York, Norway and Holland. We are also the food editors at SUITCASE Magazine.

Favorite neighborhood spot: We have just moved to Hackney, so are ridiculously spoiled when it comes to good food. Our favorite spot at the moment is Hill & Szrok on Broadway Market. It is a butcher shop by day and a restaurant by night. They literally clean down the butcher’s block and turn the space into the most romantic place, serving food using all of the unsold meat from that day. Great wine, great sides and possibly the best chicken dish we’ve ever had!

Three words that best describe your city: Eclectic, exciting and surprising.

A culinary secret in your city, so good you almost don't want to share: Peckham Bazaar. It is a tiny restaurant in South East London serving Turkish, Albanian, Iranian and Greek food. It has a daily-changing menu, tiled walls, candlelight and an open kitchen. We’ve been going there obsessively for months and have never had a dish we didn’t love. The food is just so colorful and vibrant. It used to be a secret but we have a feeling people are catching on!

Your morning ritual: We live together, so whoever wakes up first (usually Issy) has the job of making a giant vat of tea. English breakfast, obviously…Breakfast is almost always marmite on toast, which we eat sitting by the kitchen window. After that we try and make ourselves look respectable and, if we don’t have a job to go to, we grab coffee at Climpson & Sons down the road. After that we head back to the flat to work!

Restaurants you hope to visit in 2016 (not limited to your city): We’re dying to eat at Pujol in Mexico City. We interviewed Enrique Olvera when he visited London so would love to try the food there. Fäviken is also top of our list. We’re heading back to New York in April and will definitely be visiting Take Root. We also can’t wait to get back to Café Colette in Williamsburg. As for London, we’ll be tackling that 6-month waiting list at Sushi Tetsu this year!