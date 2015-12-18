Video: A Classic Italian Bakery’s Festive Christmas Cookies

Christmas means cookies, and one of our favorite sources is Mozzicato DePasquale Bakery & Pastry Shop in Hartford, Connecticut. Sicilian-born Gino Mozzicato, who moved to the United States with his wife Gisella in 1968, founded Mozzicato Pastry Shop in 1973. More than 40 years later, Mozzicato’s is a thriving and successful family business, producing fresh cookies, cakes and breads every day.

At this time of year, it’s not unusual to see lines of patrons out the door and up the street, eager to buy trays of Mozzicato's classic Italian-style Christmas cookies for their holiday tables. Among the 25 types are biscotti, roccoco, baci, crescents, canali, pignoli and amaretti. Each Christmas season, Mozzicato's sells thousands of pounds of cookies both in the store and via its website. Watch the video above to see why Gino says "There's no Chrismas if you don't have Christmas cookies, especially from Mozzicato."

Video produced by Jocelyn Ruggiero.