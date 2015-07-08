Video: Clam Lab's Clair Catillaz Destroys Her Favorite Pieces at the Last Minute

In the second episode of our new artisan video series, filmmaker James Casey visits the Brooklyn studio of Clair Catillaz, the ceramicist behind Clam Lab.

F&W Editors
July 08, 2015

In the second episode of our new artisan video series, filmmaker James Casey visits the Brooklyn studio of Clair Catillaz, the ceramicist behind Clam Lab. Watch the clip to see how Catillaz gets lost in the mesmerizing process of throwing pottery, and why she sometimes tosses out her favorite pieces. Stay tuned for a new clip next Wednesday.

Related: Gifts for Artisanal Types
Treasured: Tadashi Ono's Ceramics
Home Design Gifts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up