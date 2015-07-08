Video: Clam Lab's Clair Catillaz Destroys Her Favorite Pieces at the Last Minute

In the second episode of our new artisan video series, filmmaker James Casey visits the Brooklyn studio of Clair Catillaz, the ceramicist behind Clam Lab. Watch the clip to see how Catillaz gets lost in the mesmerizing process of throwing pottery, and why she sometimes tosses out her favorite pieces. Stay tuned for a new clip next Wednesday.

