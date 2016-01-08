Video: Chef Todd Richards' Crazy-Good Hot Chicken-Style Shrimp

F&W Editors
January 08, 2016

At White Oak Kitchen in Atlanta, chef Todd Richards reimagines classic Southern hot chicken with his crispy fried shrimp over toasted brioche. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Richards discusses his inspiration for the dish and the secret to his incredible hot sauce.

