Video: Chef Todd Richards' Crazy-Good Hot Chicken-Style Shrimp

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

At White Oak Kitchen in Atlanta, chef Todd Richards reimagines classic Southern hot chicken with his crispy fried shrimp over toasted brioche. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Richards discusses his inspiration for the dish and the secret to his incredible hot sauce.