Video: Chef Tim Luym's Secret Filipino Breakfast

Watch this clip for an inside look at chef Tim Luym's incredible silog, a Filipino breakfast dish made with garlic fried rice, a sunny-style egg and either corned beef, sweet cured pork sausages or sweet cured chicken.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

Related: 11 New Places to Eat in San Francisco

San Francisco Chef Recipes

San Francisco's Best Foodie Street