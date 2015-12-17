Video: Chef Jason Stratton on the Pros and Cons of Culinary School

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.
"Finding a kitchen that you really respect is very important," says Top Chef alum Jason Stratton, who chose to forgo culinary school. In this video from Chefs Feed, Stratton discusses the pros and cons of going to culinary school and shares some sage advice for future chefs.