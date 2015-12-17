Video: Chef Jason Stratton on the Pros and Cons of Culinary School

F&W Editors
December 17, 2015

"Finding a kitchen that you really respect is very important," says Top Chef alum Jason Stratton, who chose to forgo culinary school. In this video from Chefs Feed, Stratton discusses the pros and cons of going to culinary school and shares some sage advice for future chefs.

