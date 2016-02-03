Video: The Best Damn Sandwich in Nashville

Today marks the launch of Food & Wine's Around the World Network, a new video series produced by our community of food-obsessed influencers across the globe. For this week's dispatch, we take you to Nashville for an insider tour of the city's best best places to eat, drink and shop. It's hosted by the project's curator, #breakfastclub founder Emily Elyse Miller of Trends on Trends.

Her first stop is Dino's. "Nashville's Oldest Dive Bar" reopened last year with new owners who know the local food scene: Miranda Whitcomb Pontes and Alex Wendkos. They let the beloved space be, but upgraded the menu with new cult classics including the Damn Sandwich. Watch the clip above to see how this hangover cure is made and find out more about Miller and her connection to the city, below.

Describe what you do in a few sentences: I’m the founder of culinary trend forecasting and events agency, Trends on Trends. Based in Brooklyn and Nashville, but traveling the world, I’m always seeking new inspiring content to feature in my bi-monthly forecasts as well as bringing chefs and creatives together for a family-style meal at my Breakfast Club event. Most recently I launched a new series of illustrated neighborhood guides that you’ll soon find in design hotels and creative cities across the globe.

As the curator of F&W’s Around the World network I’m enlisting some of the top creative minds around the world to give us a glimpse into the best culinary happenings in their city.

Your favorite neighborhood spot in Nashville: Mas Tacos Por Favor. I should only be so lucky to have their tortilla soup and a taco be part of my daily routine.

Three words that best describe Nashville: passion, collaboration, voice.

A culinary secret in your city, so good you almost don't want to share: The late night menu at Treehouse restaurant in East Nashville.