Video: Behold the World's Largest Sous Vide Pastrami

ChefSteps Team
August 20, 2015

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

The video speaks for itself: We took 120 pounds of forequarter beef, soaked it in 45 gallons of brine for 10 days, doused it in spice rub and liquid smoke, cooked it sous vide for 14 hours, and then seared it at 1500 °F / 816 °C with our very own wall of fire. The result? One bigass slab of tender, melt-in-your-mouth pastrami. Why? ...Why not?

Equipment: PolyScience immersion circulator, Chamber sealer packaging (optional), Whisk, Chamber vacuum sealer (optional), Spice grinder

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

