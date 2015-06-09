Video: Beef Mecca Takashi by the Numbers

Chef Takashi Inoue's namesake New York City restaurant is known for its amazing beef—the popular yakiniku (grilled meat) spot offers 19 different cuts. In this video, Takashi shares other fascinating stats.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

