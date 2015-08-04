Video: BBQ Genius Aaron Franklin's Favorite Brisket Tacos

"I don't go out of my way to eat barbecue; I'm around it all the time," says star pitmaster Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbecue. Watch this clip to see why Franklin makes an exception for the juicy, mesquite-smoked brisket tacos at Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ.

