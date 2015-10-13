Video: Austin Chef Philip Speer Opens Up About Drugs, DUIs and Moving Forward

"Long-term, can my professional life also provide a healthy lifestyle?" asks Austin-based chef Philip Speer. In this clip from Chefs Feed, Speer opens up about his struggle with alcohol and drugs. After a recent DUI, Speer is candid about moving forward. "There's no more ego-driven Philip."

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

