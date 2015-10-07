Video: Andrew Zimmern on the Importance of Eating Everywhere

When Andrew Zimmern travels to a new place, he doesn’t just take pictures and watch reruns of Friends dubbed in the local language in his hotel room. He immerses himself in the culture. The first step? Eating. In this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, watch Zimmern explain how we literally and figuratively digest different cultures through food and why it’s important to do so.

