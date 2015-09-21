Video: 8 Essential Atlanta Barbecue Spots

Atlanta's best barbecue spots offer everything from classic pulled pork sandwiches to creative Korean-style ribs. Here, eight of F&W's favorites.

1. Sweet Auburn BBQ

A successful food truck led to a brick-and-mortar restaurant featuring Asian-influenced dishes like pimento cheese wontons and coconut lemongrass pork ribs.

2. Daddy D'z BBQ Joynt

Meat is cooked on a hickory and oat pit by hand at this impressive "shackstaurant." Try the excellent ribs or the Famous Que Wraps—barbecue pork wrapped in bite-size bits of dough, then deep-fried.

3. D.B.A. Barbecue

There's no shortage of delicious barbecue at this Highland neighborhood spot, which features two Southern Pride smokers that can handle 1,700 pounds of meat. In addition to classics like smoked St. Louis Ribs, D.B.A. offers brunch dishes like BBQ Eggs Benedict on grilled challah.

4. Fat Matt's Rib Shack

Atlanta musicians play live blues at this terrific, no-frills spot, but the ultra-juicy ribs are the main attraction.

5. Heirloom Market BBQ

Korean flavors meet Southern 'cue at this fantastic establishment; think pork ribs marinated in the fermented chile paste gochujang.

6. Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

You'll need a folding chair for the weekend line at this incredible barbecue spot started by two brothers from Texas. The St. Louis–style smoked ribs are served with an Alabama-style white barbecue sauce and the classic side Frito pie is made with Texas bean-less brisket chili over corn chips, topped with diced onions and cheese.

7. Bone Lick BBQ

Chef Mike LaSage's bustling spot features everything from classic pulled pork sandwiches to late-night brisket nachos. Plus, vintage arcade games, an old-school Skee-ball lane and vinyl records give it a fun, laid-back vibe.

8. The Greater Good Barbecue

From platters of smoked ribs to potato skins piled high with pimento cheese and pulled pork, the fare at The Greater Good is a must-try.

