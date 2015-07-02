Video: 8 Barbecue Myths Debunked

ChefSteps Team
July 02, 2015

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Barbecue may be a gift from the gods, but there are some persistent myths around meat-smoking that can seriously hinder your success. Knowing how to separate fact from pernicious fiction will allow you to predictably produce meat with awesome flavor and texture—and that means barbecuing will be a helluva lot more fun.

