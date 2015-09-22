Video: 4 Gorgeous Hawaiian-Inspired Dishes in Under a Minute

San Francisco chef Ravi Kapur brings Hawaii to San Francisco with incredible dishes like yellow fin poke and fried game hen. Check out more of his restaurant Liholiho Yacht Club's most popular plates in this clip from Chefs Feed.

Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed, a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

