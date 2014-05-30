VIDEO: 10 Things You Didn't Know About F&W's Amazing Editor in Chief Dana Cowin

Happy 20th anniversary, Dana Cowin! To celebrate Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin’s 20 amazing years with the brand, contributing food rapper Justin Warner is here to spill a few of her secrets.

F&W Editors
May 29, 2014

Happy 20th anniversary, Dana Cowin! To celebrate Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin’s 20 amazing years with the brand, contributing food rapper Justin Warner is here to spill a few of her secrets. Watch him rhyme about confessions made by her longtime colleagues, like the dreaded purple pen and this charming fact: She had a one-earring phase in the ’90s. Congratulations, Dana, we love you!

Related: Dana Cowin's Food Flight Plan
Dana Cowin on the Best Times Square Restaurants
Dana Cowin's Favorite Foods

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up