VIDEO: 10 Things You Didn't Know About F&W's Amazing Editor in Chief Dana Cowin

Happy 20th anniversary, Dana Cowin! To celebrate Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin’s 20 amazing years with the brand, contributing food rapper Justin Warner is here to spill a few of her secrets. Watch him rhyme about confessions made by her longtime colleagues, like the dreaded purple pen and this charming fact: She had a one-earring phase in the ’90s. Congratulations, Dana, we love you!

Related: Dana Cowin's Food Flight Plan

Dana Cowin on the Best Times Square Restaurants

Dana Cowin's Favorite Foods