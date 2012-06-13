Vending Machine Pizza to Hit U.S.

© Dana Gallagher / Chicken Pizza

Today's trendy pizzas come in two varieties: There are the hyperauthentic, Neopolitan-style pizzas that have become an obsession for some chefs, and then there are pizzas with mini-cheeseburgers for crusts. Somewhere in the middle are from-scratch pizzas that come from a vending machine called Let's Pizza, which will soon appear in America. According to the CEO of the company that distributes it, the machine turns flour, water, organic tomato sauce and various toppings into a complete pizza in just 2.5 minutes (thanks to an infrared oven). Fast pizza doesn't have to come from machine, though. This Roasted Chicken and Leek Pizza—which uses juicy, store-bought rotisserie chicken to save time—takes only ten minutes to cook on a pre-heated pizza stone in the oven.

