Vegetarian Recipes for a Corned Beef-Free St. Patrick's Day

You don’t need to eat corned beef, black pudding or lamb to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. All you need is a tall pint of Guinness and one of these delicious, festive, meat-free recipes.

Good quality Irish butter is the key to this simple dish.

This terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

The best ways to eat vegetarian on St. Patrick's Day.

These classic Irish potato pancakes are usually a side dish, but are hearty enough to be a main.

This is a deliciously rustic recipe for a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes and cabbage.

You can use almost any vegetable you have in your fridge in this vegetarian take on a classic pub dish.

This warming soup is thickened with potato and made rich with cream.

A simple mix of vegetable stock and olive oil replaces the usual milk and butter in this lightened-up mashed potato casserole. A little cooked spinach adds even more goodness.