Vegetarian Recipes for a Corned Beef-Free St. Patrick's Day

The best ways to eat vegetarian on St. Patrick's Day.

F&W Editors
March 10, 2017

You don’t need to eat corned beef, black pudding or lamb to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. All you need is a tall pint of Guinness and one of these delicious, festive, meat-free recipes.

1. Irish Buttered Carrots 

Good quality Irish butter is the key to this simple dish.

2. Whiskey-Cheese Fondue 

This terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

3. Irish Potato Boxty 

The best ways to eat vegetarian on St. Patrick's Day.

These classic Irish potato pancakes are usually a side dish, but are hearty enough to be a main.

4. Colcannon 

This is a deliciously rustic recipe for a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes and cabbage.

5. Winter-Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie 

You can use almost any vegetable you have in your fridge in this vegetarian take on a classic pub dish.

6. Irish Carrot Soup 

This warming soup is thickened with potato and made rich with cream.

7. Healthy Potato and Spinach Casserole 

A simple mix of vegetable stock and olive oil replaces the usual milk and butter in this lightened-up mashed potato casserole. A little cooked spinach adds even more goodness.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up