Veggie Grill Gets $22 Million to Expand Beyond West Coast

Today in news that will delight vegans who have long-envied SoCal's Veggie Grill—a fast-casual chain of vegan restaurants that operates 28 stores up and down the West Coast—the company has recently secured a $22 million investment to expand its reach to parts unknown over the next two years.

"We plan to continue to grow in current markets in Southern California, as well as possibly Seattle, where we have three units," CEO Steve Heeley told Nation's Restaurant News. "But we're also looking to move out of the West Coast region. We're still evaluating markets, but we're looking at the Midwest and the East Coast."

Future locations could include urban areas, schools, and airports, according to reports—"Our market research shows us there are a large number of what we call 'veggie positive' people who are our target consumer," Heeley said. "It's not just vegetarians and vegans but people who want to move vegetables to the center of the plate."

In other exciting Veggie Grill news, Beyond Meat (the veggie burger "that bleeds," *insert distressed emoji face here*) announced earlier this week that it will partner with the restaurant chain to sell the "Beyond Burger" at all branch locations.

"We want to expose the Beyond Burger to as many people as possible," Beyond Meat's CEO Ethan Brown told Fortune. "Consumers are very hungry for a solution from plant-based meats."

The Beyond Burger will retail for $12.95—with all the fixings—at Veggie Grill. "It's the core of Americana," Heeley told Fortune. "We think this is something that our guests are going to flock to."

Well, now they'll be able to flock to both coasts—bleeding vegan burgers for everybody!