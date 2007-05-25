Value Wine Friday: Five Under $20

Taped a segment for NY1 today (which will run this Saturday, if you want to stake a place in front of your TV and watch diligently throughout the morning for my three minutes of fame—no? Are you sure?). In any case, it was a typically zippy TV rundown of a few of the wines from my June column on great wines for summer grilling. In honor of that—or at least in honor of the fact that it's 90 degrees outside—here are another handful of great grilling wines. Or, rather, great wines to drink while someone else does the grilling, given how hot it is.

2006 Mapema Mendoza Sauvignon Blanc ($14) Light peppery melon aromas and more melon on the palate—cantaloupe, really. Ripe for Sauvignon Blanc, but not a bad choice at all for grilled shrimp.

2005 Robert Hall Rhône du Robles ($18) Not much structure here, but lots of juicy blueberry and blackberry fruit. Good grilled sausage wine.

2005 Promessa Rosso Salento ($10) Rich, baked cherry and plum fruit rolls right through an end that features a touch of leathery, sunbaked spice. Butterflied leg of lamb, garlic, olive oil. Definitely.

2005 Mia's Playground Old Vine Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel ($16) Another big, juicy red, this suggests ripe boysenberries and raspberries, with a creamy, not terribly tannic texture. Another sausage wine, though it'd be great with burgers, too.

2005 Sixth Sense Lodi Syrah ($16) Starts off with bacony oak notes, very charry, but not unappealing somehow—then a wave of meaty dark fruit flavor rushes in. Big. As in, serve with steak.