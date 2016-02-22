US Government Solves International Crisis, Issues Pinot Noir Stamp

Say whatever you like about President Obama, the man's administration has definitely got its priorities straight: The US Post Office just issued a Pinot Noir stamp. After years of dreary stamps depicting flags, eagles, statues of liberty, Peanuts characters and whatnot, finally you can get some wine-grape postage.

Unfortunately, you can't really send a letter with the new Pinot stamp—it's only worth 5 cents (and is primarily for "business mailers," a sort of depressing concept). But I'm holding out hope that next year they'll go really crazy and issue a Cabernet Sauvignon stamp for regular first-class postage.