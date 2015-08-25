Upgrade Your Tabbouleh with Cucumber Kimchi

F&W's Kay Chun is on a mission to use kimchi in as many ways as possible. Follow along to see what happens.

Tabbouleh is the perfect summertime food, whether you need picnic fare or a to-go lunch for traveling. It’s superfresh, cooling and naturally healthy (packed with tons of valuable fiber and protein!). Try this fun upgrade on the classic Lebanese dish by spicing it up with crunchy and addicting cucumber kimchi. Since it’s already fermented and seasoned with hot chiles, the cucumber kimchi instantly brings a deeper level of flavor and zing to the table.

Here's how:

Cucumber Kimchi Tabbouleh

Active Time: 20 min

Total Time: 30 min

Serves 4 to 6

1 1/3 cups medium grain bulgur

2 cups chopped cucumber kimchi, plus ¼ cup kimchi juice

2 heirloom tomatoes, chopped

6 radishes, thinly sliced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Pepper

1. In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the bulgur until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain well and cool.

2. In a large bowl, combine the bulgur with all of the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and mix well.

