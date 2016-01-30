Upgrade Your Super Bowl with These Game Day Shrimp Recipes

Game day snacks typically fall into one of three categories: meat, cheese or starch. But seafood has its place in a show-stopping Super Bowl spread. Give your snack table a fancy kick by adding one of these delicious but still indulgent and football-appropriate shrimp recipes.

© Con Poulos

This simple, delicious fried shrimp recipe gets marvelous flavor from coconut milk, shredded coconut and cayenne.

One of the best things about these roasted shrimp? They come with their own handles.

For this supertasty sandwich, F&W's Justin Chapple quickly sautes shrimp with chorizo and onion, then spoons them onto rolls and tops with tomato and avocado.

Chef Chris Shepherd's popcorn shrimp is like movie theater popcorn at its best.

Here’s a hearty, meaty take on classic shrimp cocktail.

These cheesy stuffed peppers are surprisingly good for you.

Insisting that "there is no better Sunday couch chow for the start of football season," Andrew Zimmern says these fiery shrimp should be served with Crystal brand hot sauce, which he calls "perfectly balanced."

Mustard and white pepper amp up the heat in this homemade mayo for shrimp.

These chunky little shrimp cakes are spiked with scallions, lemon and smoked paprika, and served with an almost-instant spicy mayo.