Updated Chicken Chow Mein for Chinese New Year

Chicken Chow Mein

Happy Chinese New Year! For the next 15 days, revelers will welcome the Year of the Dragon with parades, fireworks and, most importantly, family dinners full of lucky foods. In the Chinese tradition, long noodles symbolize good luck and a long life. Updated Chicken Chow Mein—made with quick-cooking chicken sausage, hot and spicy red chiles and an unexpected splash of orange juice—is a superfast way to ensure longevity.

