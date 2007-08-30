Upcoming Best New Chef Moves

Fall 2007 might just be the season of the Food & Wine Best New Chef Shuffle. As mentioned earlier, Scott Bryan, a Best New Chef 1996 working most recently at New York City's Veritas, will cook in Manhattan's 10 Downing (or at least at one of them anyway, since according to Eater, two 10 Downing locations are under construction). Fabio Trabocchi, who won the honor in 2002 while at the Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Virginia, will man the kitchen at New York City's Fiamma when it reopens in late September. Mary Dumont, a BNC 2006 for her cooking at The Dunaway Restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will be the new chef at Harvest in Cambridge, Massachusetts, next month. And this just in: Starting in October, Keith Luce, a BNC 1997, who most recently was the chef at Cosentino Winery in Yountville, California, will be the fourth chef at the legendary Herbfarm in Woodinville, Washington. "What they've done has always been a model for what I've wanted to do," says Luce. Plus, The Herbfarm holds a special place in his heart: Luce's first trip there, in 1995, was during his honeymoon.



