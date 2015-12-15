Unleash Your Love for Chicken Liver with These Pâtés

Here, seven incredible chicken liver pâtés are a breeze to whip up ahead of time for perfect holiday party hors d’oeuvres.

This buttery, earthy pâté can be spread on crostini, stuffed into Cognac-poached prunes, or even shaped into small balls and deep-fried with sage leaves.

This pâté gets extra flavor from anchovies and Marsala. Crème fraîche makes it incredibly silky.



Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) gives this pâté its incredible richness.

The richness of this silky pâté is balanced by tart green peppercorns. It's even better made a day ahead.

Chefs Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook spent a month perfecting their creamy chicken-liver mousse, topped with a jam of sweet sautéed shallots and balsamic vinegar.

This mousse is supremely light, with a lovely hint of apple from Calvados.

This is a simple, classic Florentine chicken-liver pâté, which can be prepared in a coarse or smooth style.