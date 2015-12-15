Unleash Your Love for Chicken Liver with These Pâtés

Sautéed and served alone, chicken livers can be polarizing. But pureed into a creamy pâté with butter and seasonings, they’re undeniably delicious—even if you are squeamish about offal.
Here, seven incredible chicken liver pâtés are a breeze to whip up ahead of time for perfect holiday party hors d’oeuvres.
1. Chicken Liver Pâté with Pistachios
This buttery, earthy pâté can be spread on crostini, stuffed into Cognac-poached prunes, or even shaped into small balls and deep-fried with sage leaves.
2. Chicken-Liver-Pâté Toasts
This pâté gets extra flavor from anchovies and Marsala. Crème fraîche makes it incredibly silky.
3. Schmaltzy Pâté
Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) gives this pâté its incredible richness.
4. Chicken Liver Pâté with Green Peppercorns
The richness of this silky pâté is balanced by tart green peppercorns. It's even better made a day ahead.
5. Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam
Chefs Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook spent a month perfecting their creamy chicken-liver mousse, topped with a jam of sweet sautéed shallots and balsamic vinegar.
6. Chicken-Liver Mousse with Pickled Red Onion
This mousse is supremely light, with a lovely hint of apple from Calvados.
7. Chicken-Liver Crostini
This is a simple, classic Florentine chicken-liver pâté, which can be prepared in a coarse or smooth style.