Unleash Your Love for Chicken Liver with These Pâtés

Sautéed and served alone, chicken livers can be polarizing. But pureed into a creamy pâté with butter and seasonings, they’re undeniably delicious—even if you are squeamish about offal.

F&W Editors
December 15, 2015

Here, seven incredible chicken liver pâtés are a breeze to whip up ahead of time for perfect holiday party hors d’oeuvres.

1. Chicken Liver Pâté with Pistachios 

This buttery, earthy pâté can be spread on crostini, stuffed into Cognac-poached prunes, or even shaped into small balls and deep-fried with sage leaves.

2. Chicken-Liver-Pâté Toasts 

This pâté gets extra flavor from anchovies and Marsala. Crème fraîche makes it incredibly silky.

RELATED: Classic Chicken Marsala

3. Schmaltzy Pâté 

Schmaltz (rendered chicken fat) gives this pâté its incredible richness.

4. Chicken Liver Pâté with Green Peppercorns 

© Con Poulos

The richness of this silky pâté is balanced by tart green peppercorns. It's even better made a day ahead.

5. Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam 

Chefs Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook spent a month perfecting their creamy chicken-liver mousse, topped with a jam of sweet sautéed shallots and balsamic vinegar.

6. Chicken-Liver Mousse with Pickled Red Onion 

This mousse is supremely light, with a lovely hint of apple from Calvados.

7. Chicken-Liver Crostini 

This is a simple, classic Florentine chicken-liver pâté, which can be prepared in a coarse or smooth style.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up