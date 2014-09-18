The Unichef Cookbook Will Help Kids All Over the World

Unichef is an upcoming powerhouse cookbook that boasts recipes and stories from 40 incredible chefs.

Unichef is an upcoming powerhouse cookbook that boasts recipes and stories from 40 incredible chefs, including F&W Chefs-in-Residence David Chang, Mario Batali, Hugh Acheson and Eric Ripert, along with other talented chefs like Emeril Lagasse and Marcus Samuelsson. The dishes that will come from the book are sure to be amazing, but even better is the good that will result from book sales. Unichef’s author, Hilary Gumbel, plans to donate all of the royalties to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Unichef will hit shelves this October. You can preorder it at Amazon.

